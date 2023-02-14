Nomura Holdings Now Owns 4.50% of Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B (WPCB)

Fintel reports that Nomura Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.48MM shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B (WPCB). This represents 4.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.10MM shares and 5.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 19.99% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 5.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WPCB is 0.26%, an increase of 16.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.40% to 52,907K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Millennium Management holds 4,200K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,396K shares, representing an increase of 19.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPCB by 19.34% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 4,000K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Magnetar Financial holds 3,779K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 239K shares, representing an increase of 93.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPCB by 2,043.33% over the last quarter.

Glazer Capital holds 2,797K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,796K shares, representing an increase of 35.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPCB by 16.13% over the last quarter.

Taconic Capital Advisors holds 2,467K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corp I B Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

