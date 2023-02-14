Nomura Holdings Now Owns 3.60% of BauschHealth?Companies? (BHC)

Fintel reports that Nomura Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.03MM shares of BauschHealth?Companies?Inc. (BHC). This represents 3.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 19.52MM shares and 5.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 33.23% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.35% Downside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for BauschHealth?Companies? is $7.22. The forecasts range from a low of $6.02 to a high of $10.96. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.35% from its latest reported closing price of $7.32.

The projected annual revenue for BauschHealth?Companies? is $8,414MM, an increase of 3.53%. The projected annual EPS is $3.59, an increase of 411.01%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 387 funds or institutions reporting positions in BauschHealth?Companies?. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 8.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHC is 0.18%, a decrease of 13.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.82% to 301,731K shares. The put/call ratio of BHC is 1.57, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Icahn Carl C holds 34,721K shares representing 9.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Paulson & holds 26,439K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 17,684K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,594K shares, representing a decrease of 5.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHC by 81.74% over the last quarter.

Goldentree Asset Management holds 16,485K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,073K shares, representing an increase of 14.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHC by 1.91% over the last quarter.

FKINX - Franklin Income Fund 1 holds 15,000K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares, representing an increase of 66.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHC by 160.90% over the last quarter.

Bausch Health Companies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health.

