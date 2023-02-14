Nomura Holdings Now Owns 12.80% of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition (BOAC)

Fintel reports that Nomura Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.95MM shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (BOAC). This represents 12.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.24MM shares and 5.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 70.87% and an increase in total ownership of 7.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition. This is a decrease of 48 owner(s) or 68.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOAC is 0.26%, a decrease of 18.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 86.68% to 6,601K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Electron Capital Partners holds 2,512K shares representing 11.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brahman Capital holds 1,386K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,420K shares, representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOAC by 14.86% over the last quarter.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 300K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company.

HGC Investment Management holds 265K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hrt Financial holds 197K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 197K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOAC by 29.30% over the last quarter.

