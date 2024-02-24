Nomura Holdings, Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (NMR) Price Target Increased by 13.81% to 4.84

The average one-year price target for Nomura Holdings, Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:NMR) has been revised to 4.84 / share. This is an increase of 13.81% from the prior estimate of 4.25 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.58 to a high of 6.67 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.02% from the latest reported closing price of 5.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 412 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nomura Holdings, Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 8.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMR is 0.07%, an increase of 1.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.01% to 120,558K shares. The put/call ratio of NMR is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 11,140K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,300K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMR by 7.86% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9,407K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,314K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMR by 7.83% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 8,251K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,746K shares, representing an increase of 6.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMR by 8.20% over the last quarter.

BBJP - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF holds 6,978K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,685K shares, representing an increase of 4.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMR by 0.29% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 6,973K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nomura Holdings, Inc. is a Japanese financial holding company and a principal member of the Nomura Group.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.