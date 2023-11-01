Nomura Holdings Inc. - ADR (NMR) Price Target Increased by 9.82% to 4.25

The average one-year price target for Nomura Holdings Inc. - ADR (NYSE:NMR) has been revised to 4.25 / share. This is an increase of 9.82% from the prior estimate of 3.87 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.61 to a high of 5.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.78% from the latest reported closing price of 3.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 136 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nomura Holdings Inc. - ADR. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 3.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMR is 0.02%, a decrease of 41.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.86% to 34,948K shares. The put/call ratio of NMR is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,476K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,762K shares, representing a decrease of 11.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMR by 193.78% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,925K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,666K shares, representing a decrease of 38.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMR by 31.64% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 1,122K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,027K shares, representing an increase of 8.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMR by 5.78% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 969K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 507K shares, representing an increase of 47.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMR by 108.65% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 931K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 348K shares, representing an increase of 62.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMR by 192.94% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings Background Information

Nomura Holdings, Inc. is a Japanese financial holding company and a principal member of the Nomura Group.

