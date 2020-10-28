Markets
Nomura Holdings H1 Net Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR) reported net income attributable to shareholders of 210.16 billion yen for six months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of 8.1% from previous year. Earnings per share was 67.10 yen compared to 57.66 yen.

First half net revenue was 829.75 billion yen, up 16.0% from last year. Non-interest expenses increased by 10.2% to 564.3 billion yen.

Total assets as of September 30, 2020 were 42.68 trillion yen. Total liabilities as of September 30, 2020 were 39.90 trillion yen.

