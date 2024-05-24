News & Insights

Nomura Holdings Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting

May 24, 2024 — 07:57 am EDT

Nomura Holdings (NMR) has released an update.

Nomura Holdings has released a translated notice for its upcoming 120th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, intended for the convenience of non-Japanese speaking investors. The document omits details irrelevant to international shareholders and specifies that the original Japanese version takes precedence in case of discrepancies.

