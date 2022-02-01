Markets
NMR

Nomura Holdings 9-month Net Income Declines - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR) reported nine month net income to shareholders of 112.0 billion yen, a decline of 63.7% from previous year. Earnings per share was 35.33 yen compared to 98.30 yen. The company noted that it recognized losses of 65.4 billion yen arising from transactions with a US client at its subsidiaries.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2021, net revenue was 1.02 trillion yen, down 16.9% from last year. Non-interest expenses increased by 1.3% to 846.0 billion yen.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NMR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular