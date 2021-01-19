Nomura hires 20 private bankers to bolster Asia wealth business

SINGAPORE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc 8604.T has hired more than 20 private bankers and investment advisors in Hong Kong and Singapore in recent months as part of the Japanese financial services group's ambition to expand its international wealth management business.

"The initial focus of the recruitment drive has been to strengthen our presence across Greater China, Southeast Asia and the global South Asia market," veteran banker Ravi Raju, head of the business, said on Tuesday.

Singapore-based Raju, who headed UBS' UBSG.S ultra high net worth and global family office business in Asia Pacific, joined Nomura last year.

In a rejig last year, Nomura, a top wealth manager in its home country, brought its Asia ex-Japan wealth business under its wholesale division, which included the global markets and the investment banking segment.

Though it aims to increase the assets under management of its international wealth business to more than $35 billion by 2025 from the current $10 billion, Nomura would still be dwarfed by Swiss private banking giants UBS and Credit Suisse CSGN.S and other rivals, including Asian players.

The addition of more than 20 private bankers and investment advisors for Greater China and Southeast Asia takes the segment's staff tally to about 180 in Singapore and Hong Kong, Nomura's main wealth management centres, excluding Japan.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga, editing by Louise Heavens)

((anshuman.daga@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.