Nomura H1 Profit Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nomura Holdings, Inc (NMR) reported that its first-half net income to shareholders was 18.5 billion yen, down 64 percent from prior year. Net income per share was 5.91 yen compared to 16.25 yen. Net revenue was 617.0 billion yen, down 8 percent.

Second quarter net income attributable to shareholders increased to 16.8 billion yen from 3.2 billion yen, last year. Earnings per share was 5.41 yen compared to 1.01 yen. Net revenue was 318.0 billion yen, compared to 318.9 billion yen.

Also, Nomura has declared a dividend of 5 yen per share to shareholders of record as of the end of September 2022. The dividend will be paid on December 1, 2022.

