Nomura forecasts Fed rate cut in face of stability risks

March 13, 2023 — 09:50 pm EDT

Written by Tom Westbrook for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, March 14 (Reuters) - Japan's top brokerage Nomura 8604.T forecast the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next week and hit the brakes on quantitative tightening as policymakers assess financial stability risks in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse.

Nomura analysts had previously forecast a 50 basis point rate hike for the Fed's March meeting and now see a 25 bp cut.

