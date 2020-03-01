Nomura enters into equity trading, research pact with Indonesia's Verdhana

HONG KONG, March 2 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc 8604.T, Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank, said on Monday it had partnered with Indonesian brokerage Verdhana to increase its equity trading and research coverage in the Southeast Asian nation.

Under the agreement, which is subject to local regulatory approval, Verdhana will provide Nomura with research coverage on more than 50 local stocks, the Japanese bank said.

Instinet, Nomura's equities trading arm, will also use the Indonesian company as its onshore brokerage and route all local market trading orders through it.

"Nomura's international clients will benefit from the enhanced research coverage of Indonesian stocks," said Rig Karkhanis, Nomura's deputy head of global markets and head of global markets in Asia excluding Japan.

Globally, investment banks are increasingly looking for partnerships to boost company research coverage amid growing costs of operating a hugely competitive equity business as a result of a regulatory-driven shake-up.

BNP Paribas BNPP.PA in July last year said it would source the bulk of its Asia Pacific equity research from independent research provider Morningstar Inc MORN.O.

In December 2016, Societe Generale SOGN.PA announced a tie-up with Singapore-based Smartkarma, in a first of its kind partnership in Asia at the time, to provide third-party Asian equity research to its institutional clients.

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((sumeet.chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com; +852-2847 2094;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.