Nomura Downgrades PDD Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A2S)

Fintel reports that on March 20, 2025, Nomura downgraded their outlook for PDD Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A2S) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,079 funds or institutions reporting positions in PDD Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A2S is 1.40%, an increase of 15.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.34% to 435,154K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 38,059K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,116K shares , representing an increase of 5.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A2S by 22.15% over the last quarter.

SC CHINA HOLDING holds 13,596K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,445K shares , representing a decrease of 13.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A2S by 9.15% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 13,548K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,972K shares , representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A2S by 30.60% over the last quarter.

Sc Us holds 10,593K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,033K shares , representing a decrease of 13.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A2S by 30.01% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,862K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,835K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A2S by 6.28% over the last quarter.

