Nomura To Acquire Macquarie's U.S. And European Public Asset Management Business For US$1.8 Bln

April 21, 2025 — 10:28 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Nomura agreed to acquire Macquarie's U.S. and European public asset management business, with approximately US$180 billion in retail and institutional client assets across equities, fixed income and multi-asset strategies.

As per the terms of the agreement, Nomura will acquire 100% of the stock of three companies that operate Macquarie's U.S. and European public asset management business for an all-cash purchase price of US$1.8 billion. The transaction is targeted to close by the end of the calendar year.

As part of the transaction, Nomura and Macquarie have agreed to collaborate on product and distribution opportunities, including Nomura being a U.S. wealth distribution partner for Macquarie Asset Management and providing continued access for U.S. wealth clients to Macquarie Asset Management's Alternative investment capabilities.

In addition, Nomura has committed to providing seed capital for a range of Macquarie Asset Management's Alternative funds tailored for U.S. wealth clients. A joint working group between Nomura and Macquarie will also be established to explore additional potential opportunities to create value for clients through further collaboration between the two organizations.

Stocks mentioned

NMR

