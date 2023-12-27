NOMD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (Symbol: NOMD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.07, changing hands as high as $17.08 per share. Nomad Foods Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOMD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NOMD's low point in its 52 week range is $13.56 per share, with $19.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.05.

