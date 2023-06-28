NOMD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (Symbol: NOMD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.15, changing hands as low as $17.01 per share. Nomad Foods Ltd shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOMD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NOMD's low point in its 52 week range is $12.68 per share, with $20.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.98.

