Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (NSR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (NSR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NSR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.4, the dividend yield is .63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NSR was $6.4, representing a -15.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.61 and a 1.59% increase over the 52 week low of $6.30.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nsr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

