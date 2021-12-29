Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (NSR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (NSR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.039 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased NSR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -2.5% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $7.62, the dividend yield is 2.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NSR was $7.62, representing a -8.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.34 and a 32.5% increase over the 52 week low of $5.75.

NSR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.02. Zacks Investment Research reports NSR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 100%, compared to an industry average of 12.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nsr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

