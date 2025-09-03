Nomad Foods Reiterates 2025 Guidance; Issues New Medium-Term Targets

(RTTNews) - Nomad Foods (NOMD) said it continues to expect full year organic revenue to be flat to down 2% year-on-year, full year adjusted EBITDA in a range of down 3% to down 7%, and adjusted EPS to be in a range of 1.64 to 1.76 euros.

Nomad Foods also announced plans to deliver accelerated efficiency savings from 2026 to 2028 and established new medium-term financial targets. The company has established an efficiency program designed to generate 200 million euros of operational savings over fiscal 2026 to 2028. The company is taking action to improve its manufacturing network utilization, reduce logistics costs and unlock overhead efficiencies. The company is targeting compound annual adjusted EBITDA growth of 1-3% over the aggregate period.

