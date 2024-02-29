Nomad Foods Q4 Profit Declines, But Revenue Rises

(RTTNews) - Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD),a frozen foods company, Thursday reported profit before tax of 46.2 million euros for the fourth quarter, slightly lower than 46.3 million euros in the same quarter a year ago.

Net profit declined to 24.7 million euros or 0.15 euros per share from 37.1 million euros or 0.21 euros per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter, however, increased to 760.8 million euros from 750.2 million euros in the previous year.

Looking forward to fiscal 2024, the Company expects organic net revenue growth of 3 percent-4 percent. Adjusted EPS for the full year is expected between 1.75 euros and 1.80 euros.

