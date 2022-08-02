Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Nomad Foods, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.076 = €399m ÷ (€6.2b - €1.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, Nomad Foods has an ROCE of 7.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 10.0%.

NYSE:NOMD Return on Capital Employed August 2nd 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Nomad Foods compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Nomad Foods here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Nomad Foods' historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 7.6% and the business has deployed 31% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

In Conclusion...

In summary, Nomad Foods has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. And with the stock having returned a mere 32% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Nomad Foods (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should know about.

While Nomad Foods isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

