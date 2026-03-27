Nomad Foods (NOMD) Price Target Decreased by 14.85% to 14.62

The average one-year price target for Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) has been revised to $14.62 / share. This is a decrease of 14.85% from the prior estimate of $17.17 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.26% from the latest reported closing price of $9.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 202 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nomad Foods. This is an decrease of 142 owner(s) or 41.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOMD is 0.25%, an increase of 40.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 28.16% to 101,001K shares. The put/call ratio of NOMD is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 8,821K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,255K shares , representing a decrease of 38.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOMD by 30.95% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 6,998K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,669K shares , representing a decrease of 9.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOMD by 6.97% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 5,619K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,247K shares , representing a decrease of 11.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOMD by 26.83% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,016K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,239K shares , representing a decrease of 44.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOMD by 44.69% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 3,643K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,814K shares , representing a decrease of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOMD by 11.06% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.