Nomad Foods Names Ruben Baldew CFO - Quick Facts

May 28, 2024 — 06:20 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Nomad Foods (NOMD) announced the appointment of Ruben Baldew as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 17, 2024. Baldew will succeed Samy Zekhout, who is leaving his position. Zekhout will remain with the company until July 31, 2024 to assist in the orderly transition.

Baldew has over 20 years of global consumer products experience, most recently as CFO of Accell Group. Prior to Accell, Baldew spent over 15 years at Unilever in various finance roles with broad, international experience in the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland and Thailand.

