Nomad Foods Names Dominic Brisby As CEO-Elect

(RTTNews) - Nomad Foods Ltd. (NOMD), a frozen food company, on Friday announced that it has appointed Dominic Brisby as its new Executive President, Chief Executive Officer-Elect, and member of the Board of Directors with effect from November 3.

Dominic Brisby will take over from Stéfan Descheemaeker, who will retire on January 1, 2026, and will support the transition.

Descheemaeker will remain on the company's Board of Directors after retirement.

Brisby most recently served as President of North America and Europe at Flora Food Group.

In the pre-market trading, Nomad Foods is 1.36% higher at $12.66 on the New York Stock Exchange.

