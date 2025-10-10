Markets
NOMD

Nomad Foods Names Dominic Brisby As CEO-Elect

October 10, 2025 — 07:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nomad Foods Ltd. (NOMD), a frozen food company, on Friday announced that it has appointed Dominic Brisby as its new Executive President, Chief Executive Officer-Elect, and member of the Board of Directors with effect from November 3.

Dominic Brisby will take over from Stéfan Descheemaeker, who will retire on January 1, 2026, and will support the transition.

Descheemaeker will remain on the company's Board of Directors after retirement.

Brisby most recently served as President of North America and Europe at Flora Food Group.

In the pre-market trading, Nomad Foods is 1.36% higher at $12.66 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NOMD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.