Nomad Foods Limited's (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Not Telling The Full Story

It's not a stretch to say that Nomad Foods Limited's (NYSE:NOMD) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 19.5x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in the United States, where the median P/E ratio is around 18x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

Nomad Foods could be doing better as it's been growing earnings less than most other companies lately. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will turn around. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a relatively elevated price for a company with this sort of growth profile.

Does Growth Match The P/E?

NYSE:NOMD Price Based on Past Earnings October 11th 2021 free report on Nomad Foods

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like Nomad Foods' to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 20% last year. The latest three year period has also seen a 29% overall rise in EPS, aided extensively by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has actually done a good job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 17% per year during the coming three years according to the seven analysts following the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 12% each year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's curious that Nomad Foods' P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From Nomad Foods' P/E?

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Nomad Foods currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future earnings could see some volatility.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Nomad Foods has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Nomad Foods, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.