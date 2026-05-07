Nomad Foods Limited Reports Drop In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) reported earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at EUR28.9 million, or EUR0.20 per share. This compares with EUR32.7 million, or EUR0.21 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Nomad Foods Limited reported adjusted earnings of EUR32.3 million or EUR0.23 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.9% to EUR715.2 million from EUR760.1 million last year.

Nomad Foods Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: EUR28.9 Mln. vs. EUR32.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.20 vs. EUR0.21 last year. -Revenue: EUR715.2 Mln vs. EUR760.1 Mln last year.

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