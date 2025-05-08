Nomad Foods Limited Q1 Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) released earnings for first quarter of EUR32.7 million

The company's bottom line totaled EUR32.7 million, or EUR0.21 per share. This compares with EUR34.5 million, or EUR0.21 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Nomad Foods Limited reported adjusted earnings of EUR53.6 million or EUR0.35 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.0% to EUR760.1 million from EUR783.7 million last year.

Nomad Foods Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: EUR32.7 Mln. vs. EUR34.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.21 vs. EUR0.21 last year. -Revenue: EUR760.1 Mln vs. EUR783.7 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.