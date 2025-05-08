Markets
NOMD

Nomad Foods Limited Q1 Sales Decline

May 08, 2025 — 12:22 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) released earnings for first quarter of EUR32.7 million

The company's bottom line totaled EUR32.7 million, or EUR0.21 per share. This compares with EUR34.5 million, or EUR0.21 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Nomad Foods Limited reported adjusted earnings of EUR53.6 million or EUR0.35 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.0% to EUR760.1 million from EUR783.7 million last year.

Nomad Foods Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: EUR32.7 Mln. vs. EUR34.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.21 vs. EUR0.21 last year. -Revenue: EUR760.1 Mln vs. EUR783.7 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NOMD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.