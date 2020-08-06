Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD)

Q2 2020 Earnings Call

, 8:30 a.m. ET

Taposh Bari -- Head of Investor Relations

Thank you for joining us to review our second quarter 2020 earnings results. With me on the call today are Chief Executive Officer, Stefan Descheemaeker; and Chief Financial Officer, Samy Zekhout.

Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the disclaimer on Slide 2 of our presentation. This conference call may make forward-looking statements that are based on our view of the Company's prospects, expectations and intentions at this time, including consideration related to the impacts of COVID-19. Actual results may differ due to risks and uncertainties, which are discussed in our press release, our filings with the SEC and this slide in our investor presentation, which includes cautionary language.

We will also discuss non-IFRS financial measures during the call today. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered a replacement for and should be read together with IFRS results. Users may find the IFRS to non-IFRS reconciliations within our earnings release and in the appendices at the end of the slide presentation available on our website.

Please note that certain financial information within this presentation does represent adjusted figures for 2019 and for 2020. All adjusted figures have been adjusted for exceptional items, acquisition-related, share-based payment and related expenses, as well as non-cash foreign exchange gains or losses, and all comments from hereon will refer to those adjusted figures.

And with that, I will hand the call over to Stefan.

Stefan Descheemaeker -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Taposh, and thank you all for joining us on the call today. First and foremost, I hope that you and your families continue to stay healthy and safe throughout these unprecedented times.

Earlier today, we reported our second quarter earnings results, marking Nomad's 14th consecutive quarter of organic revenue growth. In addition, we also announced our intention to commence a tender for up to $500 million for ordinary shares, representing a significant return of capital to our shareholders.

Starting first with our second quarter earnings results. We're pleased to report another quarter of exceptional performance with nearly every financial metric exceeding the expectations that we provided on first quarter earning call. Second quarter financial highlights were as follows. Organic revenue growth of 12.3%, driven by a 9.9% increase in volume and mix, and a 2.4% increase in price. This performance was in line with the business update that we provided in June.

Gross margin of 30.3%, reflecting 50 basis points of expansion.

Adjusted EBITDA growth of 21% to EUR119 million. Adjusted EPS growth of 26% to EUR0.34 per share.

Based on our year-to-date performance and our expectation that sales growth in the back half will now remain elevated, we are raising our organic revenue guidance for the year. And are expect to be above the high-end of our prior range for both adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS. Importantly, this new outlook now includes approximately EUR10 million of incremental strategic investments to be deployed over the course of the next six months.

Let's turn to the details of the second quarter, beginning on Slide 4. We're very pleased to report second quarter organic revenue growth of 12.3%. Performance was fairly consistent throughout the quarter, with all the -- all three months achieving double-digit organic revenue growth. Importantly, we were encouraged to see growth sustain at an elevated level, even as stay-at-home restrictions were relaxed across Europe beginning in early May. Frozen food has proven to be one of the fastest-growing and most durable FMCG categories throughout Europe these past four months.

At Nomad, our business has performed at the very high level. A testament to the agility of organization and the power of a brand. Moreover, our portfolio is concentrated in the sweet spots of the packaged food space, in frozen, branded and retail. This focus [Phonetic] has worked to our advantage and it is where we continue to direct our attention.

While we had original plans for strong growth in 2020, the impact of COVID-19 has undeniably accelerated our top and bottom line results due in large part to an influx of new consumers discovering our brands and significant repeat behavior since the start of the pandemic. During the second quarter, we recruited an unprecedented number of new consumers into our portfolio with 12-week household penetration up 4 percentage points to 44% across our three largest markets. Across each of our three largest markets, the UK, Italy and Germany, millennials demonstrated the strongest spending growth among new consumers, a clear indication that our power brands Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus are resonating with this important and influential set of shoppers. Our expansion of Green Cuisine will only further strengthen our appeal among millennials, given the high-value that they are assigned [Phonetic] on food that is healthy, convenient and sustainable.

In terms of repeat purchase, we saw a notable year-on-year uptick among users who will repurchase two times or more during the quarter. For example, in the UK, our largest market, nearly 40% of Nomad users repurchased into our brand two times or more during the second quarter. We are encouraged to see repurchase rates that are best-in-class among frozen savory, ahead of other branded competitors.

We responded to sustained and innovative demand by running our product lines at maximum capacity, while creating new safety protocols in our factories, all which have remained open and operational throughout this pandemic. Despite these extraordinary efforts, there were still part of our portfolio where demand outstripped our ability to supply during the second quarter.

As you may know, our largest factories in Bremerhaven, Reken and Lowestoft were already running at high utilization rates prior to COVID-19. While there was adequate capacity to deliver our regional plans, the unanticipated spike in demand did create some bottlenecks, which reduced our factory service levels to as low as 87% in April. We responded by increasing factory output and reducing demand creation activities during the second quarter, namely advertising and in-store promotions, which led to temporary market share declines during the month of May and June. The good news is that, these actions have enabled us not to -- not only improve our customer service levels, which are now back to a robust 98%, but also to rebuild our own inventory levels to support our expectation for elevated consumer demand in the second half of 2020. Further, preliminary data in July suggests that our market share is stabilizing and we now have the capacity and promotional support to deliver on our robust plans on the third and fourth quarters.

Moving on to gross margins. We achieved 50 basis points of gross margin expansion during the second quarter, a positive development versus our prior expectations, which called for year-on-year decline. This was driven by lower promotions, as I just described, but also fixed cost leverage and favorable channel mix. We're pleased to see the business return to gross margin expansion one quarter earlier than we had originally planned, and remained on pace to achieve gross margin expansion during the second half of the year.

As you may know, we have successfully navigated an unprecedented level of raw material inflation in 2019 and 2020 arising from a correction in fish prices and persistent strength of the US dollar. The transactional currency were approximately 20% of our cost of goods. Inflationary pressure is now clearly abating. Earlier this year, before COVID-19, we had already observed a moderating trend in fish prices. A welcome development. Since then, supply/demand dislocations in the out-of-home channel have created some unique opportunities for us. These benefits should accrue in the back half of this year.

Another recent trend has been a strengthening of the euro, which is near two-year high versus the US dollar. To the extent that this trend sustains, a strong euro would help further contain our cost of goods in 2021 while driving a higher real-time conversion of our euro-denominated results into US dollars. The currency it -- in which our stock trades.

Finally, we generated a significant amount of cash in Q2, bringing our first six-month adjusted free cash flow generation to EUR243 million. We have made meaningful strides in optimizing our working capital terms over the past year, and are pleased to be in the position to both generate this amount of cash but also use it to fund highly accretive actions like the expected tender offer, which we announced today.

Our business has performed at an exceptional level through the first six months of 2020 with consumer shift toward home consumption, and frozen food, in particular, providing strong macro tailwinds. Looking forward, as I mentioned earlier, our business is exceeding our expectations relative to where we thought we would be exiting Q1 and certainly versus our plans at the start of this year. This has created a unique opportunity to both, raise our guidance for 2020 and to deploy approximately EUR10 million behind incremental strategic investments to capitalize on our success to date, and fuel key growth initiatives to position the business for continued success entering 2021.

While this year guidance would have been even higher with all these investments, we're fortunate to have the opportunity to deploy capital to create sustained long-term value for our shareholders. Our plan is to allocate these additional resources across three strategic pillars of growth. One, the targeted retention of new consumers, who have entered our brand since the onset of COVID-19. Two, even greater media support behind our core portfolio, where we have superior ROIs. And finally, doubling down on Green Cuisine, our plant-protein brand. Green Cuisine continues to perform very well with our revenues and gross margin both exceeding our plans. This is despite a delayed activation program, which we shifted our plans from Q2 to Q3 as a result of COVID-19.

I'm happy to share that we are now beginning to activate the Green Cuisine brand across our Continental European markets with a multi-channel media campaign and traditional trade and promotional support. These are starting in Germany and Austria as we speak. And will expand to the other markets throughout the third quarter.

In terms of distribution, Green Cuisine which was available in only two countries at the start of the year is now available in 10 European markets, and will be in all our markets by early 2021.

And finally, we're making excellent progress along our innovation agenda with Green Cuisine set to expand into the exciting meat-free poultry category in the coming weeks starting with the UK market.

I'd like to conclude by providing some broader perspective as we celebrate our fifth year anniversary as a public company. We are on an exciting journey, and I'm sure that I speak on behalf of our entire organization, when I say that we are incredibly proud of the performance that we've been able to generate in a relatively short period of time, and we look forward to the opportunities still to come. Our second quarter results mark Nomad's 14th consecutive quarter of organic revenue growth and based on our updated expectations for this year, we are well on our way to delivering a fourth consecutive year of organic revenue growth in 2020.

While we have clearly benefited from unprecedented demand for frozen food, this slide also demonstrates our longer term track record for growth leading up to this year. From day one, we have managed this business with an owner's mentality, acting in the best interest of long-term sustainable shareholder value creation. As such, we firmly believe between our consistent track record of delivering results, solid financial health and attractive growth prospects that Nomad Foods is well equipped for continued success throughout and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

This brings me on to the other piece of news this morning. Earlier today, we also announced our intention to commence a tender offer to purchase up to $500 million of the Company's ordinary shares. As you know, we raised equity 18 months ago to prepare ourselves to a slate of interesting acquisition opportunities that we saw ahead of us at the time. We have maintained our discipline by sticking to our acquisition criteria, and ultimately passed on a number of deals. In the meantime, our business has evolved in a very positive way. Our revenues, adjusted EBITDA and cash balance have grown, while our leverage has come down.

As we sit here today, we see numerous avenues for growth within our European frozen food footprint, both organically and inorganically. And as a result, we believe that further concentrating our strategic focus within these opportunities offers our shareholders the best return on our investment. Organically, we have strong momentum and are making incremental strategic investments to ensure that our business is well positioned entering 2021. Consumer interest in our iconic brands has never been higher. Moreover, expansions into the plant-protein space through Green Cuisine positions the Company for the possibility of accelerated organic revenue growth in the years to come. At the same time, we are refining our M&A focus toward European frozen acquisitions, which are primarily mid-sized in nature. This compelling and targeted pipeline will require us to carry significantly less cash on our balance sheet than we have in recent quarters.

This brings me to our intention to repurchase up to $500 million of our stock through a modified Dutch auction process. As stated in this morning announcement, the expected tender offer is intended to serve two objectives. First, we recognize that we are carrying more cash than we need, and as a result, we are returning excess cash to our shareholders in what we believe is the most efficient way of doing so. Second, we believe repurchasing our shares is a compelling and accretive use of our cash while preserving financial flexibility to pursue our M&A pipeline, as I just described.

Our confidence in the growth prospect of our business and the European frozen food category has never been higher. In fact, we have begun planning our first-ever Investor Day to be held virtually later this fall to present the various growth initiatives ahead of us. We look forward to sharing more details on this exciting event in the coming weeks.

And with that, I will hand the call over to Samy to discuss the financials and guidance in more detail. Samy?

Samy Zekhout -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Stefan, and thank you all for your participation on the call today. Turning to Slide 7, I will provide more detail on our key second quarter operating metrics beginning with revenues, which increased 11.4% to EUR599 million, driven by 12.3% organic revenue growth and were offset by 90 basis points of foreign exchange translation. Organic revenue growth was stronger than we expected at the time of our Q1 earnings call in May, and was in line with the business update that we provided in June. Organic revenue growth was led by our branded retail business, which represent 90% of sales and grew just under 20% during the second quarter. This was offset by more modest growth in private label and declines in foodservice. Growth was geographically broad-based with seven of our 13 countries posting revenue growth in excess of 15%.

Second quarter gross margins expanded 50 basis points to 30.3%. The year-on-year increase exceeded our prior expectations and was driven by reduced promotions, fixed cost leverage and favorable mix. We are pleased to see the business return to gross margin expansion and continue to anticipate year-on-year gross margin expansion throughout the second half of the year as a result of supply chain productivity benefits.

Moving down to the rest of the P&L. Adjusted operating expenses increased 1% year-over-year, reflecting growth in Indirects and a double-digit decline in A&P. The decline in A&P, which we had planned for reflects our prior decision to shift Green Cuisine advertising from Q2 to Q3, and to reduce unnecessary stress on our supply chain amid an unprecedented level of consumer demand.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 21% to EUR119 million and adjusted EPS increased 26% to EUR0.34 for the quarter.

Turning to cash flow on Slide 8, we generated EUR243 million of adjusted free cash flow during the first six months of the year, nearly three times the amount that we have generated for the same period a year ago. In six months, we have already surpassed the amount of free cash that we generated through all of the year 2019. This is an exceptional level of performance, and I'm proud of our entire organization for maintaining their discipline on cash throughout this crisis, while making structural enhancements in our working capital over the past two years. In addition to better terms on both receivables and payables, working capital also benefited from the fact that we significantly depleted our inventories as we chased demand as a results of COVID-19.

We converted nearly 180% of our adjusted EBITDA into adjusted free cash flow through the first six months of the year, reflecting seasonality, structural enhancement and the effects from COVID-19. Looking out, we expect Q3 to be a use of working capital as it typically is due to the harvest. Moreover, with our customer service level now back to normal, we are also rebuilding our inventory stocks to support our second half plan and to secure enough safety stock in the event of a second wave of COVID-19 across Europe. With that said, we do expect to end the year with robust cash generation and cash conversion.

With that, let's turn to Slide 9 to review our 2020 guidance, which is based on foreign exchange rates as of August 3, 2020. For the full-year 2020, we are raising our organic revenue guidance from mid-single digits to high-single digits. As a result, we now expect adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS above the high end of our prior guidance ranges. This equates to adjusted EBITDA in excess of EUR460 million and adjusted EPS in excess of EUR1.27. When translated into US dollars, the currency in which our share trade, full-year 2020 adjusted EBITDA guidance equates to at least $543 million and adjusted EPS guidance equates to at least $1.50. Adjusted EPS guidance assume a fully diluted share count of 198 million in Q3 and Q4, which may ultimately be lower based on the outcome of the proposed tender offer, which we announced this morning.

Our guidance now assume an elevated level of organic revenue growth in the second half of the year, reflecting four factors. One, the sustained level of growth that we have experienced throughout the pandemic, including double-digit organic revenue growth in June and July, despite the easing of government restrictions. Two, the accretive effect of the strategic investment that Stefan described in his remarks. Three, the replenishment of retailer inventory, including the recovery of out-of-stock positions. And four, the return to a more normal promotional level now that we have our service level back to normal.

As I mentioned earlier, gross margins are expected to increase in the back half of the year as a result of supply chain productivity. And finally, we expect operating expenses to grow ahead of revenues as a result of our decision to deploy incremental strategic investments in the back half of this year.

That concludes our remarks. I will now turn the session over to Q&A. Thank you, operator, back to you.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. Our first question comes from the line of Andrew Lazar with Barclays. Please proceed with your question.

Andrew Lazar -- Barclays Capital -- Analyst

Great. Good morning, everybody, or I guess, good afternoon for you.

Samy Zekhout -- Chief Financial Officer

Good morning, Andrew.

Stefan Descheemaeker -- Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, Andrew.

Andrew Lazar -- Barclays Capital -- Analyst

I wanted to start off, if I could. I really appreciate the specific wording in today's release around the refined strategic focus, right, for some of your M&A going forward. To be really specific to sort of European frozen food acquisitions. I think, Stefan, maybe it was a few quarters ago, even where you had started to talk about the increased sort of time and resources that Nomad was spending against really developing relationships through a multiple different avenues with potential targets around some of these types of frozen food target. And I'm curious, is it your sense that maybe those relationships are now starting to become a little more fruitful or you've got a little more visibility around how some of those might work out. And how has the -- sort of current state of affairs, all things pandemic-related impacted some of those discussions, maybe with potential targets one way or the other? That would be the first thing.

Stefan Descheemaeker -- Chief Executive Officer

Okay. Okay. Thank you. It's a long question. I'll try to -- let me start with a bit of background, Andrew. It's 14 consecutive quarters of growth. This with the cash flow that is generating is quite high, more than 0.5 times a year. Obviously, deleveraged [Phonetic] balance sheet and in the middle of this, with and without COVID, by the way, frozen food that is looks increasingly attractive and we're in the middle of this as the category leader. So, we think -- and again, that's why deliberately I'm talking about organic and inorganic, but both are extremely attractive for us. And I think, it's the right thing to do, which is to be disciplined, to be logical, which is we're going to focus behind this category. Green Cuisine is a good -- great example.

And in terms of M&A, yes, I think, it's important to mention and you're right, talking about refined M&A focus. It's an interesting pipeline. It's a pipeline where -- for -- as a leader, you have all the reasons to generate good value from this. And beside that, obviously, you know, as much as I do that M&A is -- you have to talk to people and at some stage, it's coming. So, when you can't plan these things, but you have to be ready. And what we see is with refined focus and with so much cash, we think it is only the right thing to do to return cash to shareholders, while leaving obviously enough cash and cash flow generation for this refined focus. So, that's how we see things, which is we think quite logical, and also requires obviously quite some discipline.

Andrew Lazar -- Barclays Capital -- Analyst

Thank you for that. And then, I don't know if you have this handy, and if not, obviously, that's fine. You talked about some of the trial and repeat metrics that you're seeing for current -- I think, you described it as current Nomad users. I didn't know if we dig down a little bit there and we look at those that are -- consumers that are new to the brand, if you will, how their repeat looks as well?

Stefan Descheemaeker -- Chief Executive Officer

That's the good news. And again, let me use -- you may -- a potential -- a good proxy, which is the millennials, and what we can see that these new Nomad buyers, we -- the millennials over index, and this is interesting, Andrew, it goes the same way in the UK, in Germany, in Italy, which represent altogether something like two-third of our business. So that's for us a good news. Two good news. One is that we are gaining penetration across the board. And second, when you -- to your point, when you dig deeper, you go to the millennials, it goes even faster.

Andrew Lazar -- Barclays Capital -- Analyst

Great. Thanks very much.

Stefan Descheemaeker -- Chief Executive Officer

You're welcome.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of John Baumgartner with Wells Fargo. Please proceed with your question.

John Baumgartner -- Wells Fargo Securities -- Analyst

Good morning. Thanks for the question.

Samy Zekhout -- Chief Financial Officer

Good morning.

Stefan Descheemaeker -- Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, John.

John Baumgartner -- Wells Fargo Securities -- Analyst

Good morning. You're about -- four to five months into this elevated COVID demand environment. And I'm wondering, if you could elaborate a little bit in terms of what you're learning about your supply chain right now, whether it's newfound realization of flexibility, and you mentioned increasing capacity or maybe even new recognition of inefficiencies in the midst of this demand uptick. So, how are you thinking about the phasing and the opportunity set related to the overheads and the lean manufacturing at this point? Thank you.

Stefan Descheemaeker -- Chief Executive Officer

Let me start again by thanking our people in terms of supply chain, I think they have been fantastic, and with -- all the 13 plants have been left open throughout this whole process, which is -- which show something in terms of motivation of our people. The reality is, we have a reasonably tight and, obviously, we are working on it, capacity utilization across the plants, especially with our big plants in Germany, in the UK. And so, while the team has done a fantastic job, we've been producing as much as physically possible.

And in the meantime, during this crisis, where our service level unavoidably went to -- started to go down. We also have tried to respond by reducing the promotional activity, because there have been a mistake, and by doing so, and by obviously working very hard with the supply chain, now we are back to -- I mean, to more normal level in the region of 98%. And we've been able to produce some safety stock, so that we are feeling in a better shape in the -- looking ahead in Q2. So that's where we are. We're not standing still, obviously. We're also checking short- to mid-term, how we can obviously increase some capacity in some plants. But that's where I think we are. And we see this, by the way, in terms of market share starting to normalize.

Samy, anything else I'm missing?

Samy Zekhout -- Chief Financial Officer

No, Stefan.

John Baumgartner -- Wells Fargo Securities -- Analyst

Thanks for that. And then Stefan, just a quick follow-up on Green Cuisine. Wondering if you can just update a little bit for us in terms of the UK household penetration market share, anything noteworthy there. And then I think also in H1, you launched into a number of new markets, obviously, still early. But I'm curious any observations you can make thus far in terms of retailer merchandising and you have initial buying before the marketing really kicks in, in the back half of this year. Thank you.

Stefan Descheemaeker -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. So, overall, and again, independently from COVID, I think what we can see in the countries like UK or Ireland, where we started ahead of time and in the new countries, we're gaining market share. So that it means something that we -- as a category leader in frozen food, we are coming with the right combination in terms of quality of products and in terms of pricing. So that's one thing. And that's very interesting for us.

What we also can see is, yes, initially we thought that we will be a bit late this year, given COVID, because when you have that kind of crisis, the retailers -- and for the right reasons, by the way, the retailers prefer to focus on a very limited number of SKUs because it make their life easier. It's a better allocation of the space, and all the rest of it. And I fully understand that. And at the same time, what we've seen is, no, I think we're not behind plan by the contrary. We've seen all our countries with the exception of three markets where they're going to come in the second -- by next year, they will be also ready. So another eight countries have launched Green Cuisine.

And in our model, John, what you need to understand is, it's global-local, obviously, to have the input and to have the, let's say, the feedback and really have the countries with you is crucial. And so, with the enthusiasm that we have seen from these guys, we are very positive. We are more than ever confident that our target of EUR100 million plus by 2022 will be achieved. And in the meantime, we're not staying -- standing still. So we've started to advertise in Germany, in Austria, other countries will come. We also in terms of innovation, we are coming with -- I think it's coming next month actually in September, in the UK with the new line of plant-protein in terms of poultry, which is excellent. I can tell you, it's a great taste, fantastic. So all our exec members, when we have this -- I know it's a digression, but still, I couldn't resist. We have these tasting session. I can tell you at the end of the tasting session, nothing was left. That would say something about the quality of the product. So that's where we are.

We also, as you can see, we've also decided to allocate part of the EUR10 million to further reinvestment behind Green Cuisine, because we think it's a great category, it's there to stay, but you have to think big. And that's what we increasingly are doing. So that's what we see. So, we all -- and I'm sure that -- what I'm saying is fully representative of what the whole organization thinks behind Green Cuisine, very exciting and fully in line with our strategy.

John Baumgartner -- Wells Fargo Securities -- Analyst

Thanks, Stefan. Much appreciated.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Rob Dickerson with Jefferies. Please proceed with your question.

Matthew Fishbein -- Jefferies LLC -- Analyst

Hi. Good morning. It's Matt Fishbein on for Rob. Thanks for the question and congrats on a solid quarter.

Stefan Descheemaeker -- Chief Executive Officer

Good morning.

Samy Zekhout -- Chief Financial Officer

Good morning.

Matthew Fishbein -- Jefferies LLC -- Analyst

So A&P was down in -- it was down double-digits in Q2 and you are investing an incremental EUR10 million in the back half, I'm assuming that's on top of the Q2 shift. What does the promotional environment in your key geographies look like currently? Have you seen a full normalization of promotional activity or some markets to less promotional than others?

And on Green Cuisine, glad to hear you're doubling down and it's exceeding plans. On the Q3 rollouts, thinking back to the slide you shared with us at CAGNY, showing the 2020 timeline. Will Green Cuisine be out in all those planned markets by the end of Q3 or Q4? I think in response to John's question, you said that some markets are now planning for the beginning of next year. Just trying to get some clarity around that. And how many of these markets have seen advertising get activated already versus how much is coming on later this year? Thank you very much.

Stefan Descheemaeker -- Chief Executive Officer

Samy, do you want to start with the promotion side?

Samy Zekhout -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. I'll get started on the promotional side. I mean, first and foremost, yes, we've been shifting, I mean, advertising spending from Q2 to Q3 and have made the strategic choice to reinvest in the range of about, let's say, EUR10 million. You can see, effectively, that there was a very strong momentum, I mean, that gave us the confidence that this was the right move with the appropriate return on those investments.

The one thing that's important to note is this is a promotional category. So, we have to be clearly present from a promotion standpoint. And so, when you look at where we are today with our supply chain back to almost normal. We are going to take promotion back to normal as well and be able to defend the business.

I leave it up to you to Stefan to comment on Green Cuisine.

Stefan Descheemaeker -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes. Thank you, Samy. So, back to the countries. Actually, having already 10 countries carrying Green Cuisine is higher than what we originally planned. So that's very good for us. And again, the Nordics are coming very early next year. So that's that.

Second piece in terms of advertising. We already started to advertise in Ireland and in the UK last year. And actually, we just starting advertising -- to advertising in now Germany, in Austria, as we speak actually. The other countries are going to follow in the coming weeks. So more to come. It's -- but initial results are good. And by the way, something I forgot to mention is, what we can see is also is a great enthusiasm from the retailers. And we see this from the quality of the plans we are putting together with them.

Matthew Fishbein -- Jefferies LLC -- Analyst

Perfect. Thanks for the additional color. And just a quick follow-up, Stefan. Has -- have you won any incremental distribution beyond what you originally secured for Green Cuisine based on the retailer's response?

Stefan Descheemaeker -- Chief Executive Officer

It's -- the answer is overall, as I said, the great response from the retailers in the UK, which is probably the best, where it's the most relevant piece, because that's the most mature market and that's where we have already gained a significant position. What we can see is, without mentioning names, obviously, by definition, you don't want to do this. That we're working on partnership even closer with them, which means, you understand what it means. Yes, that we're doing well in terms of positioning, in terms of obviously space allocated to Green Cuisine. And again, it's not limited to the UK. We'd invite you to go to France and you have some great examples of in-store activation.

Matthew Fishbein -- Jefferies LLC -- Analyst

Excellent. Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Brian Holland with D.A. Davidson. Please proceed with your question.

Brian Holland -- D.A. Davidson & Co. -- Analyst

Yeah, thanks. First question, if I could. Can you just frame for us kind of what your sales trends are looking like either kind of how you exited the June quarter or to the extent you might have information to that end in July?

Samy Zekhout -- Chief Financial Officer

So what we -- I'll start and Stefan and then [Speech Overlap]

Stefan Descheemaeker -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, yeah. Please, please, please, please. Please, please.

Samy Zekhout -- Chief Financial Officer

Sure. As we mentioned, actually we were up double-digit in June and July. And our prospect for the year is that we will be in a high-single-digit range roughly.

Brian Holland -- D.A. Davidson & Co. -- Analyst

Okay, thanks. Apologies if I missed that earlier. And then last one from me, just on the M&A front, Stefan. I think you mentioned in your prepared remarks that you passed on several opportunities, and I'm just reconciling that with the commentary about targeting more European frozen assets. The stuff that you passed on, is that valuation focus or is that just kind of -- or is that a valuation issue? Or is this just thinking about kind of the momentum that you're seeing in frozen and just the decision that you made as you've looked at other assets maybe outside your core, either from a category or geography standpoint? Just maybe any color there that would help us understand the deals that you passed on.

Stefan Descheemaeker -- Chief Executive Officer

Actually, it's all of the above, let me put it that way. I think we've come up from the start, by the way, with a list of criteria and we remain very disciplined with this M&A criteria. And all these acquisitions didn't pass the right test sometimes in terms of valuation, sometimes in terms of quality of assets. And then increasingly so what we could see is over the last years, this category is really improving. Obviously, it's been exacerbated by COVID. And I think it's more than a short-term blip. And we're in the middle of this. So with this, when we saw this, we thought that refining, going through, focusing even further behind frozen, where we know we understand the category much better than anything else was the right thing. So, it's a combination of both.

And again, and I used the word probably seven times today. So, Samy and me made too many times, but I think it's a question of discipline as well. M&A is also a game of patience. It is difficult because sometimes you're getting too excited for something that you have worked very hard for. And at the same time, you should never forget that it's about patience, it's about discipline. And discipline, in this context means for us that buying back our shares is we think the right investment.

Brian Holland -- D.A. Davidson & Co. -- Analyst

Appreciate the color. Thank you.

Stefan Descheemaeker -- Chief Executive Officer

You're welcome.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Bill Chappell with Truist. Please proceed with your question.

Bill Chappell -- Truist Financial Corp. -- Analyst

Thanks. Good morning. Good afternoon.

Stefan Descheemaeker -- Chief Executive Officer

Good morning.

Samy Zekhout -- Chief Financial Officer

Hi, Bill.

Bill Chappell -- Truist Financial Corp. -- Analyst

I guess, first on the M&A and on the tender offer. I mean, should we look to that to imply, I guess, one, that you basically -- the things you're looking at are more expensive than your current stock price and so this was a better use of cash in the near term. And then two, should we assume that the big potential acquisition that was out there really kind of moved on to -- it's really more of the smaller consolidating-type acquisitions versus kind of reaching for the big opportunity that it sounds like it's now out of reach?

Stefan Descheemaeker -- Chief Executive Officer

I want to do this slightly differently, if you don't mind, Bill. Back to the multiple, I think multiple is one of the variables, and it's only one of them. And sometimes you have fantastic deals that may be at a higher multiple and sometimes you have four deals at low multiple. So, I'm not sure that multiples is -- it's only one variable -- one criteria. So, I would not limit myself to the multiples.

And then in terms of size of the deals, the nature of the frozen food in Europe is such that most of the deals are of a mid -- of mid-size. And that's just that. That's just why and the decision to go to return cash to shareholders, it's just a manifestation of what the reality of the market is. We believe that with the balance sheet we have after the tender, with the cash flow generation we have and we see -- we compare this with the kind of assets that are available, and interesting assets, we believe that we can do them because they are mostly mid-sized by nature today. So that's that.

Bill Chappell -- Truist Financial Corp. -- Analyst

Got it. And then just switching to kind of private label, I guess, the thought is we'll have an extended recovery, private labels are already fairly prevalent, some of your -- especially just frozen veggie categories can be viewed as commoditized. I understand that you're putting more money to kind of retain the new customers and brand building and obviously, Green Cuisine is different. But can you kind of help us understand kind of your outlook over the next few quarters of just how you fend off private label or a consumer trade down in some of those more commoditized categories?

Stefan Descheemaeker -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Let me start with the word commoditized, because -- and I know that a lot of the Nomad Foods employees do listen to this session, and they would totally disagree with you by the way. When you go to the UK, for example, and you would say that our peas are commoditized. No. They're coming with a premium because they have a quality that is really premium. You can't imagine how much care have been put behind these vegetables in terms of quality, in terms of education, in terms of training with the farmers. And again, it's limited to the UK. You would go to the spinach in Germany, you would have the same. So, that's our first thing because commoditized, I can tell you, I mean, it's a -- it's not commodity, it's quality product. And it doesn't come by chance, it's really a question of know-how and many things. So, sorry for the -- this long digression but I thought it was important to make the point.

Back to private label. In Europe, we probably have a longer tradition of private label than in the US. I've seen that also in my background in -- as a retailer, both in Europe and in US. So today, private label represents around 40% depending on the category, but overall, it's stabilizing. What we have seen during this three, four months is actually the market share of the private label has been stable and to some extent, in some countries even declining throughout the year -- during -- throughout the four months. So, no, you're looking ahead of us. And with -- when you look at the likely recession, I would even before starting to talk about private label, I would start about -- I would talk about, let's say, frozen food, which is convenient, but it's also -- I mean, affordable, and all products are affordable. So, this category tends to do well during recession times. Obviously, private label does well as well, but again, we as an A brand between all core products, Green Cuisine, the retention of our new consumers, we will -- and our additional investments we believe that we have what it takes to be a -- to do well during these times. And again, private label and A brands do well together, just -- retailers do need these brands as well.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Jason English with Goldman Sachs. Please proceed with your question.

Jason English -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Hey, good morning and good afternoon, folks. Thank you for signing me in.

Samy Zekhout -- Chief Financial Officer

Good morning.

Stefan Descheemaeker -- Chief Executive Officer

Hi, Jason.

Jason English -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

I want to come back to the M&A strategy and first, I'm very -- Stefan it's a [Phonetic] very welcome news, the buyback and the increased discipline, and the increased focus. But, I guess, I'm still little unclear as to what catalyze this narrowing of focus because over the last couple of years, I've heard you talk about expansion to different categories, expansion to different markets, but now you're coming back, you're really narrowing, you're really focusing, you're really more disciplined. What changed? What catalyze that pivot?

Stefan Descheemaeker -- Chief Executive Officer

I wouldn't put it that way, Jason. I think it's -- the last five years have been a journey. When we started, Nomad was losing market share in a declining category. A tired [Phonetic] category, I would put it that way. And the first thing we've done is to make sure that, in terms of turnaround, we would regain our position as a leader in the category. And then, little by little what we've seen is the category has -- at least has a potential -- had a potential to offer more, and what we see increasingly so is that, it is really a very more than promising, it's doing extremely well as a category. And we are in a sweet spot, which is we are the category leader, we are coming with new products, the rest of it.

I would say, COVID has only exacerbated this trend. And we thought from that, it's unavoidable that the best way to be disciplined and also to be mindful in terms of value creation is, we are in the middle of this. We have everything that it takes in terms of organic growth, we have what it takes in terms of an organic and inorganic growth, let's go for it. And that's that. But when you think about the Must Win Battles, the COVID retention, the Green Cuisine, all the things we have developed over the last five years, this goes very well with a focused and disciplined approach and organically, and inorganically, that's why -- and at the same time, we obviously, you must -- can imagine, Jason, we've spent quite some time thinking what the pipeline is and it's -- without mentioning names, it's a very good pipeline. It's a very attractive pipeline and that should keep us busy for quite some time.

Jason English -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Okay. That makes a lot of sense. I agree with a lot. Coming back to business momentum, you sort of foreshadowed a bit into 2021, when you mentioned that your cost position when we contemplate both for commodities drawn [Phonetic], particularly fish and in currency. In context of the economic backdrop sort of building the last question, potential private label pressure and deflationary input costs into next year. How should we think about your pricing model? You've successfully raised prices through the inflationary period. Is now the right time to sort of appropriate to give some of that back whether uniform or list price or higher promotions as we think about 2021?

Stefan Descheemaeker -- Chief Executive Officer

Okay. Samy?

Samy Zekhout -- Chief Financial Officer

[Speech Overlap] Sorry. Hi, Jason. I mean, at this stage to be fair, it's premature, I mean, to talk about 2021. I mean, we are holding a lot of the observation you have in terms of economic trends. You're absolutely right. And we're going to have an Analyst Day. I mean, we are undertaking now a complete review of our plans. I mean, as we are refining going into the next year, capitalizing on the momentum that we have in the second half. And we'll have an Analyst Day, as we said, I mean, in fall to clearly share with you with the plans and how we're going to be managing all of this, I mean, across the year over -- let's say, across next year. So, at this stage, we would rather really reserve the comments for 2021 [Indecipherable].

Jason English -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Yeah, yeah, yeah. I understand. Thank you very much. I'll pass it on.

Samy Zekhout -- Chief Financial Officer

Thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Robert Moskow with Credit Suisse. Please proceed with your question.

Robert Moskow -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Hi, thanks. I think several people have already asked about private label threat already, but I'm going to ask it in a different way. In your interaction with retailers, have you seen them start to develop more aggressive private label plans for merchandising? Like your categories are growing, and I would imagine that private label or retailers like to expand private label in categories with a lot of growth. So, can you comment on what you think their plans are for expansion, particularly in plant-based protein because it seems like there is access to that texturized protein if those retailers want to develop their own versions of Green Cuisine?

Stefan Descheemaeker -- Chief Executive Officer

So -- hi, Robert. The answer to your first question, the answer is yes. We see that they're developing plans. And at the same time, we think it's absolutely fine. There is a place for brands and especially for A brands. And we are A brands, and that's absolutely critical. There is place for A brands and for private label. And the game as such has not changed, but it's always the same. You need to come up with things that are attractive to these guys, plant protein is a good example, an improved quality is another example because at the end of the day what matters for the retailers and I know that for a fact is the key indicator is the gross profit per square meter of per SKU, and from that standpoint A brands are just fantastic. So that's what we need to deliver.

I think at the same time, there will be also a brand and non-brand rationalization, which is also fine. I think at some stage, you know what, too much choice for the consumers is not necessarily a good thing. And that's what the kind of things we need to do. And at the same time, it's going to be our job obviously to make sure that our innovations like Green Cuisine are well positioned.

But to your point about plant-based protein, is it available -- is the technology available to these guys? At some stage, it will be. But again, nothing new in this world. It's always been like this. It's the job of the brands to come up with innovation and at some stage, is it six-month, one year, two years or three years down the road, the retailers are obviously following with private label. So that's nothing new. And I don't see it why plant-protein should be different from that standpoint. So, again, it's our job to come up with better quality and that's why you heard me saying, I was almost becoming, I would say, romantic about the quality of our plant protein in -- with poultry, which is just remarkable.

Robert Moskow -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Okay. All right. I'll follow up later. Thank you.

Stefan Descheemaeker -- Chief Executive Officer

You're welcome.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Faiza Alwy with Deutsche Bank. Please proceed with your question.

Faiza Alwy -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Yes, hi. Good afternoon.

Stefan Descheemaeker -- Chief Executive Officer

Good morning.

Faiza Alwy -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

So I wanted to --. Hi. I wanted to talk about various -- field in various countries, because as we dig a little bit deeper, it feels like some countries did better than others. We know about some of the issues in the Nordic region, but I thought UK was a little bit below Italy, Germany, France. So, I'm curious if you could provide more color around that. Was it more of a market differences or were there share differences?

Stefan Descheemaeker -- Chief Executive Officer

Samy?

Samy Zekhout -- Chief Financial Officer

Sure. Yeah. Hi, Faiza. Overall, if you think of, let's say, all of the markets, let's say, with minor exception. We had a pretty consistent pure [Phonetic] performance across the board. I mean, as we had mentioned, I mean, in the script, the vast majority of our markets have been growing quite significantly. And if you think about the UK, I mean, the UK was up about 16% in Q2, which was quite above, I mean, average. So, I think when you look at the effectively the total map from the market, you really see the big ones. I mean, clearly winning very well, driving the growth and a bunch of smaller ones as well, continuing to get on the same growth pattern as well. But the growth was pretty broad base, I would say.

Faiza Alwy -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Okay. And then just on, I know you've talked previously about e-commerce and I think when we talked in June you talked about the significant acceleration in online grocery and how your share is higher there. So, I'm curious if those trends have continued, as some of these markets have begun to reopen and what your share performance has been online.

Stefan Descheemaeker -- Chief Executive Officer

The answer is yes. I think the growth remains very high, sometimes north of 50% still now. And so, that's more than a blip. And in the meantime, interestingly enough, in the most mature market, that is the UK, all the big players have doubled sometimes their capacity. You also have obviously people like Ocado. So, it's there to stay. Again, we like e-commerce, we like e-commerce, because it's -- frozen food is doing well with e-commerce for a variety of reasons, defensive and offensive, and we see that in our numbers.

Faiza Alwy -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Okay. And then I do apologize for coming back on the tender question. But in my opinion like share repurchase especially for a small cap company hardly ever creates long-term value creation. If anything, it might result in reduced liquidity. So I wonder, if you thought about reducing your debt to even further as opposed to repurchasing shares.

Samy Zekhout -- Chief Financial Officer

We looked at all possibilities in the context that Stefan has described. And our borrowing cost, I mean, today are about 3%. We looked at effectively the cash needs that we would have for the future in light of all of the comments that have been made. We have a pretty good, I mean, leverage in place. Actually, that would allow us to continue the strategy of growth that we have. And we resell it after a thorough review of all of our capital allocation option, that this was the best option, I mean, from a value -- shareholder value creation.

Faiza Alwy -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Jon Tanwanteng with CJS Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Jonathan Tanwanteng -- CJS Securities, Inc. -- Analyst

Hi. Thank you for taking my questions and congrats on a strong quarter and the outlook as well.

Stefan Descheemaeker -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Jonathan Tanwanteng -- CJS Securities, Inc. -- Analyst

My first one is just as you look into 2021, is it possible to grow year-over-year given the extremely tough comps you've been facing? And what would it take to drive growth if it is there? Is it Green Cuisine? Is it high customer retention from people new to the brands this year? And what are you -- are you expecting to achieve that at this point?

Samy Zekhout -- Chief Financial Officer

It's -- as I had mentioned, I mean, earlier to Jason, I think it's premature to say at this stage. We are clearly gathering all of the details to really setup our goals, I mean, as we get into the next year. All I would say is that, effective -- we have a strong momentum with -- especially with the investment that we are making in the second half exiting, I mean, 2020. And we are committing to driving, I mean, long-term sustainable growth. And we believe that we have the driver. I think the strategies we have in place have been proving very effective pre-COVID, during COVID, and exiting from COVID with investment that we're making. We clearly feel comfort -- we feel confident of the momentum we have exiting the year.

Jonathan Tanwanteng -- CJS Securities, Inc. -- Analyst

Got it. And then just quickly on the July trends, are you finding that that's more people who are sticking with the brand as they go back to their normal lives? Or is it more that there are still people staying home either due to a resurgence of pandemic fears in some regions or even where people are relatively safe, they are still electing to stay at home, eat at home, and not at restaurants?

Stefan Descheemaeker -- Chief Executive Officer

At this stage in the game, it's quite early to say. But what we see is really a combination of both, Jon.

Jonathan Tanwanteng -- CJS Securities, Inc. -- Analyst

Got it. Thank you for the color.

Operator

We have no further questions at this time. Mr. Descheemaeker, I would now like to turn the floor back over to you for closing comments.

Stefan Descheemaeker -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, operator, and thank you all for your participation on our second quarter earnings call. We are pleased to deliver another quarter of solid performance and are making the necessary strategic investments to fuel sustainable long-term growth in the business. At the same time, we are pursuing a disciplined approach to capital allocation, which has created the opportunity to return a significant amount of excess cash to our shareholders. Stay tuned for more details on the timing and the agenda for Investor Day, which we are planning for this coming fall. We look forward to updating you on our progress when we next report Q3 results in November.

Operator

[Operator Closing Remarks]

