Nomad Foods Limited Announces Fall In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at Euro70.3 million, or Euro0.44 per share. This compares with Euro77.6 million, or Euro0.46 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Nomad Foods Limited reported adjusted earnings of Euro89.3 million or Euro0.55 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to Euro769.6 million from Euro763.5 million last year.

Nomad Foods Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): Euro70.3 Mln. vs. Euro77.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): Euro0.44 vs. Euro0.46 last year. -Revenue (Q3): Euro769.6 Mln vs. Euro763.5 Mln last year.

