News & Insights

Stocks
NOMD

NOMAD FOODS Earnings Results: $NOMD Reports Quarterly Earnings

March 03, 2025 — 07:05 am EST

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

NOMAD FOODS ($NOMD) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported earnings of $0.43 per share, beating estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $810,587,703, beating estimates of $803,913,000 by $6,674,703.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $NOMD stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

NOMAD FOODS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of NOMAD FOODS stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 1,333,273 shares (+391.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,372,320
  • MORGAN STANLEY removed 984,282 shares (-67.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,516,251
  • BOSTON PARTNERS removed 964,579 shares (-9.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,185,635
  • RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. removed 776,155 shares (-62.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,023,880
  • JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 725,137 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,167,798
  • AMUNDI removed 634,228 shares (-49.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,642,345
  • ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH removed 622,925 shares (-80.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,452,681

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

NOMD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.