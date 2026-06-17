Nomad Foods CFO Buys 14,731 Shares for $143,000 After Management Calls Stock Cheap

Key Points

Baldew acquired 14,731 shares of Common Stock for a total consideration of ~$143,000 on May 14, 2026.

The purchase represented a 4.54% increase in his direct Common Stock holdings, raising direct ownership to 338,882 shares.

This transaction involved only direct holdings; no indirect entities or derivative securities were involved.

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On May 14, 2026, Ruben Baldew, Chief Financial Officer of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD), reported an open-market purchase of 14,731 shares of Common Stock at an average price of $9.71 per share, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded (direct) 14,731 Transaction value $143,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 338,882 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $3.32 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($9.71); post-transaction value based on May 14, 2026, market close ($9.79).

Key questions

How does this purchase compare to Baldew's prior transaction activity?

Baldew's three recorded transactions since March 2026 include this open-market buy, with the current purchase being the only significant change in direct holdings, increasing his position by 4.54%.

Baldew's three recorded transactions since March 2026 include this open-market buy, with the current purchase being the only significant change in direct holdings, increasing his position by 4.54%. What is the impact on Baldew's ownership relative to total shares outstanding?

Following this transaction, Baldew holds 338,882 shares directly, equating to approximately 0.24% of Nomad Foods Limited's outstanding shares as of the latest available data.

Following this transaction, Baldew holds 338,882 shares directly, equating to approximately 0.24% of Nomad Foods Limited's outstanding shares as of the latest available data. Are there any indirect or derivative interests associated with this transaction?

This filing reflects a direct acquisition only; however, Baldew maintains exposure through 1,850,000 stock options and 208,848 performance-based share units, which may vest or be exercised into Common Stock subject to performance and time-based criteria.

This filing reflects a direct acquisition only; however, Baldew maintains exposure through 1,850,000 stock options and 208,848 performance-based share units, which may vest or be exercised into Common Stock subject to performance and time-based criteria. Does the timing or magnitude of this purchase suggest a change in strategic positioning?

The purchase follows a period of no sell trades and increases Baldew's direct Common Stock holdings, while his significant unexercised option and PSU positions indicate continued alignment with future company performance.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.5 billion Net income (TTM) $159.4 million Dividend yield 6.78% 1-year price change -40.8%

* 1-year performance calculated using May 14th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Nomad Foods produces and markets a broad portfolio of frozen food products, including fish, vegetables, poultry, ready-made meals, ice creams, and bakery goods, primarily under the Birds Eye, Iglo, Findus, and other regional brands.

The company operates an integrated business model, generating revenue through direct sales to supermarkets and food retail chains across multiple European markets.

Its primary customers are large retail chains and supermarkets in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and the rest of Europe.

Nomad Foods is one of Europe's leading frozen food companies, leveraging a diversified brand portfolio and extensive distribution network to maintain scale and market presence. Its established relationships with major retailers and broad geographic reach support its competitive positioning in the packaged foods industry.

What this transaction means for investors

As a holder of Nomad Foods shares, I love seeing its CFO, Ruben Baldow, buying more NOMD stock on the open market as the stock has slid 41% over the last year. During its Q3earnings calllast year, management pointed out that its stock seemed quite cheap, that the company would be repurchasing shares, and that insiders were likely to add some of their own -- and they weren’t lying, as this article shows.

Baldow’s 14,731 share purchase comes a few weeks after Nomad’s Q1 conference call in May, where it was disclosed that they’d bought an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. In addition to Baldow’s purchase, new CEO Dominic Brisby also bought 377,000 shares of Nomad, while the company’s co-founders each added half a million shares of their own.

I see this as great news for a deeply discounted stock that maintains a leading position in the frozen food industry across Europe. As they tiptoe into a less-restrictive assortment of foods and realign their business structure under Brisby’s command, Nomad Foods is the rare turnaround stock I believe in.

Paying a 6.8% dividend yield that only uses two-thirds of the company’s net income (keeping it fairly safe), Nomad Foods could be a steal at just 6.6 times EBITDA and 5.7 times forward earnings. By buying back shares at these prices, the company has reduced its share count by 5% annually over the last five years and could offer market-beating potential if it can just return to even minimal sales growth, as management expects to do over the next few years.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Nomad Foods. The Motley Fool recommends Nomad Foods. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.