News & Insights

Stocks

Nomad Foods Appoints New CFO Amid Growth

May 28, 2024 — 08:44 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nomad Foods (NOMD) has released an update.

Nomad Foods Limited has announced the appointment of Ruben Baldew as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective June 17, 2024, taking over from Samy Zekhout who departs for new opportunities. Baldew brings over 20 years of experience in global consumer products, coming from a successful stint as CFO at Accell Group. Nomad Foods, known for leading frozen food brands like Birds Eye and Findus, celebrates Zekhout’s contributions to the company’s growth and strategic initiatives as it welcomes Baldew’s anticipated impact on its future success.

For further insights into NOMD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NOMD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.