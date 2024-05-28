Nomad Foods Appoints New CFO Amid Growth

Nomad Foods (NOMD) has released an update.

Nomad Foods Limited has announced the appointment of Ruben Baldew as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective June 17, 2024, taking over from Samy Zekhout who departs for new opportunities. Baldew brings over 20 years of experience in global consumer products, coming from a successful stint as CFO at Accell Group. Nomad Foods, known for leading frozen food brands like Birds Eye and Findus, celebrates Zekhout’s contributions to the company’s growth and strategic initiatives as it welcomes Baldew’s anticipated impact on its future success.

