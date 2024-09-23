NOK's Solutions to Boost Zain Iraq's Network Capacity: Stock to Gain?

Nokia Corporation NOK recently announced that it has entered into a three-year agreement with Zain Iraq, a leading telecommunication company in the Middle East region, for an undisclosed amount. The deal intends to revolutionize the capacity and performance of Zain Iraq’s core network, aiming to deliver more efficient and high-speed mobile services to its growing customer base.



Per this agreement, Nokia will implement its state-of-the-art microwave (MW) technology, including the latest E-band solution, which is the most powerful E-band in the market, to upgrade Zain Iraq's MW backbone. The solution will include Nokia’s UBT-T XP Dual Band Radio, which offers the highest transmit power in the market. Designed to support mobile operators and enterprises, the high-power outdoor unit delivers high-capacity and dual-carrier functionality with the best system available in an outdoor package.



UBT-T XP Dual Band Radio’s exclusive 6/11 dual-band feature provides maximum flexibility for interference mitigation and spectrum efficiency and delivers the highest path performance and capacity in its class. This upgrade aims to improve Zain Iraq’s customer experience and prepare its network for anticipated data surges due to rising user demand.

Increasing Client Base to Drive NOK

With the emergence of the smartphone market and subsequent usage of mobile broadband, user demand for coverage speed and quality has increased in recent times. Further, to maintain superior performance as traffic increases, there is also a continuous need for network tuning and optimization. The company’s expertise in mission-critical networks is well-established, with deployments across more than 2,600 leading enterprise customers in the transportation, energy, manufacturing, webscale and public sector segments worldwide.



This collaboration with Zain Iraq is likely to propel the stock with incremental revenue generation and inducement of similar deals from other carriers in the future. The deal is also expected to strengthen Nokia’s position as a leading telecommunications equipment provider in the region.

NOK’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of Nokia have gained 11.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 51.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

