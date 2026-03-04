Nokomis Capital Initiates Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT as Marriott and Hilton Hotels Drive Steady Demand

Key Points

Nokomis Capital bought 479,576 shares, an estimated $5.68 million trade based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end position value was $5.68 million, entirely due to new share purchases

The new position represents 1.35% of the fund's 13F reportable assets under management

Held 479,576 shares valued at $5.68 million after the trade

The new stake represents 1.35% of AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

10 stocks we like better than Apple Hospitality REIT ›

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. initiated a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE), reporting ownership of 479,576 shares. The quarter-end reported value for the position also stood at $5.68 million, capturing both the share acquisition and changes in market pricing during the period.

What else to know

This was a new position, making up 1.35% of Nokomis Capital, L.L.C.’s 13F reportable assets under management as of December 31, 2025

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT:IAUX: $33.39 million (9.3% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:DIA: $25.09 million (7.0% of AUM)

NYSE:MGM: $23.66 million (6.6% of AUM)

NYSE:HBM: $17.23 million (4.8% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:GDX: $17.12 million (4.8% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares were priced at $12.29, down 13.6% over the past year and underperformed the S&P 500 by 24.6 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $2.94 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.42 billion Net Income (TTM) 175.36 million Dividend Yield 7.88%

Company snapshot

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a leading U.S. hotel real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of over 30,000 guest rooms in 87 markets. The company’s strategy centers on upscale, branded hotels that offer operational efficiency and broad customer appeal.

Apple Hospitality REIT targets business and leisure travelers in major metropolitan and regional markets, with a focus on stable, high-traffic locations. It owns and operates a portfolio of 235 upscale, rooms-focused hotels across 34 U.S. states, primarily branded under Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt.

Apple Hospitality REIT generates revenue through hotel room rentals and related hospitality services, leveraging brand partnerships and geographic diversification to drive occupancy and rate optimization.

What this transaction means for investors

Hotel real estate differs from other property types because pricing is reset each night. Unlike apartments or office buildings, which typically have multi-year leases, hotels adjust room rates daily in response to demand. Consequently, for owners such as Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., revenue fluctuates rapidly with changes in travel activity.

The lodging industry experienced a sharp collapse in demand during 2020, followed by a strong recovery led first by leisure travel and later by a gradual return of business trips. That rebound pushed occupancy and room rates higher across much of the sector. As the industry moves further past the recovery phase, performance increasingly depends on whether travel demand can continue to support room pricing rather than simply benefit from reopening momentum.

For investors, the key metric to watch will be revenue per available room (RevPAR), which reflects both occupancy levels and average daily room rates. Apple Hospitality’s portfolio of upscale, rooms-focused hotels affiliated with brands such as Marriott and Hilton benefits from large reservation networks and loyalty programs that help drive consistent demand. Nevertheless, hotel earnings remain closely tied to travel activity, which means future performance will depend on whether room rates and occupancy remain resilient as the travel cycle stabilizes.

Should you buy stock in Apple Hospitality REIT right now?

Before you buy stock in Apple Hospitality REIT, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Apple Hospitality REIT wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $526,889!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,103,743!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 947% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 4, 2026.

Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.