Nokia's third-quarter results miss expectations

Credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS

STOCKHOLM/HELSINKI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Finnish telecom network equipment maker Nokia NOKIA.HE on Thursday reported worse-than-expected third-quarter underlying profit in its first earnings report under new Chief Executive Pekka Lundmark.

Nokia said its July-September underlying earnings remained at 0.05 euros per share, unchanged from a year earlier, missing the 0.07 euros consensus in a Refinitiv poll.

