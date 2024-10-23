Nokia’s Strategic Share Buyback Continues

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation continues its aggressive share buyback strategy, acquiring over 1.7 million shares on October 23, 2024, at an average price of EUR 4.34 each. This move is part of a broader initiative to return up to EUR 600 million to shareholders by the end of 2024. The total cost of the recent transactions amounted to approximately EUR 7.5 million.

