News & Insights

Stocks

Nokia’s Strategic Share Buyback Continues

October 23, 2024 — 03:32 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation continues its aggressive share buyback strategy, acquiring over 1.7 million shares on October 23, 2024, at an average price of EUR 4.34 each. This move is part of a broader initiative to return up to EUR 600 million to shareholders by the end of 2024. The total cost of the recent transactions amounted to approximately EUR 7.5 million.

For further insights into GB:0HAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.