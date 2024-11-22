Nokia’s Strategic Share Buyback Amid Infinera Acquisition

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nokia has announced a share buyback program aimed at repurchasing 150 million shares for up to EUR 900 million to counteract the dilution from its acquisition of Infinera. The repurchases, funded from Nokia’s reserve for invested unrestricted equity, will occur through public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki and other select markets, excluding the U.S., with plans to cancel the repurchased shares. This strategic move is intended to stabilize share value and maintain investor confidence amidst the acquisition changes.

For further insights into GB:0HAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.