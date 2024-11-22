Nokia’s Strategic Share Buyback Amid Infinera Acquisition

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Nokia has announced a share buyback program aimed at repurchasing 150 million shares for up to EUR 900 million to counteract the dilution from its acquisition of Infinera. The repurchases, funded from Nokia’s reserve for invested unrestricted equity, will occur through public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki and other select markets, excluding the U.S., with plans to cancel the repurchased shares. This strategic move is intended to stabilize share value and maintain investor confidence amidst the acquisition changes.
For further insights into GB:0HAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.