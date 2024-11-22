News & Insights

Nokia’s Strategic Share Buyback Amid Infinera Acquisition

November 22, 2024 — 05:17 am EST

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia has announced a share buyback program aimed at repurchasing 150 million shares for up to EUR 900 million to counteract the dilution from its acquisition of Infinera. The repurchases, funded from Nokia’s reserve for invested unrestricted equity, will occur through public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki and other select markets, excluding the U.S., with plans to cancel the repurchased shares. This strategic move is intended to stabilize share value and maintain investor confidence amidst the acquisition changes.

