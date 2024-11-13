News & Insights

Nokia’s Share Buyback Strategy Boosts Shareholder Value

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation has continued its share buyback program by repurchasing nearly 1.92 million of its own shares, valued at over EUR 8 million, on November 13, 2024. This move is part of a broader strategy to return up to EUR 600 million to shareholders through share buybacks, a plan initiated earlier in the year. The program reflects Nokia’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value while navigating the stock market dynamics.

