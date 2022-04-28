Nokia's quarterly profit beats on 5G demand

STOCKHOLM, April 28 (Reuters) - Telecom equipment maker Nokia NOKIA.HE reported stronger-than-expected quarterly operating profit on Thursday helped by higher demand for 5G gear despite supply chain constraints.

First-quarter comparable operating profit rose to 583 million euros ($613 million) from 551 million last year, beating the 513 million euro mean forecast of eleven analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 0.9509 euros)

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

