Nokia's quarterly profit beats expectations

January 26, 2023 — 01:08 am EST

Written by Supantha Mukherjee for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Nokia NOKIA.HE on Thursday reported quarterly operating profit above market expectations as the Finnish telecom equipment maker benefited from strong demand from phone companies in countries such as India as they roll out 5G and higher patent revenue.

Fourth-quarter comparable operating profit rose to 1.15 billion euros ($1.26 billion) from 908 million last year, beating the 924.6 million euro mean forecast of 10 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

