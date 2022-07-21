US Markets

Nokia's quarterly operating profit beats view on 5G gear demand

Supantha Mukherjee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LEHTIKUVA

STOCKHOLM, July 21 (Reuters) - Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia NOKIA.HE reported on Thursday quarterly operating profit ahead of market expectations, boosted by strong demand for 5G gear from phone companies.

Second-quarter comparable operating profit rose to 714 million euros ($729.71 million) from 682 million last year, beating the 636.52 million euro mean forecast of 11 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 0.9785 euros)

