Nokia's (NOK) Broadband Gear to Boost FTTH Network Across Slovenia

Nokia Corporation NOK has partnered with Slovenia-based telecommunications company — Telekom Slovenije — to power the latter’s fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network with the deployment of avant-garde broadband equipment.



The deployment, which is scheduled to commence this year, will bring 10Gb/s fiber to Slovenia. Currently, the FTTH network caters to more than half of Slovenian households. The 10Gb/s fiber installation will enable these households to benefit from high-speed broadband connections.



With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the increasing work-from-home trend has necessitated the establishment of highly capable and stable remote connections. Also, as tech companies migrate toward cost-effective, multi-gigabit services, operators are now turning their attention to 10Gb/s technologies with high bandwidth upstream and symmetrical bitrates.



Nokia is recognized as a frontrunner in 10Gb/s symmetrical PON and the only vendor to allow a seamless upgrade to 25G speeds. Against this backdrop, the supply of Nokia’s broadband gear to Telekom Slovenije will bring 10Gb/s services for residential and business customers with an option to modernize its infrastructure to 25Gb/s PON network for superior services with utmost flexibility.



Per the agreement, Telekom Slovenije will also capitalize on the Quillion chipset-powered Nokia ISAM FX series. The ISAM FX series involve high-capacity access nodes that have been specifically designed to deliver ultra-broadband services rapidly and cost-effectively.



The trailblazing solution will substitute some existing access nodes while strengthening the newly built FTTH network across Slovenia on the back of high-bandwidth throughput. Driven by such a dedicated endeavor, the latest network modernization move is likely to make Nokia the ideal partner vendor by enhancing Telekom Slovenije’s high-capacity fiber networks, in turn, solidifying its position in the 5G era.



Nokia is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for next-generation connectivity. It has made meaningful progress in its three-phased journey of value creation. Its focus on capital allocation and technology leadership in 2021 is likely to help it grow in 2022 and beyond. The Finland-based telecom equipment vendor aims to drive its product roadmaps and cost competitiveness through additional 5G investments. All these factors bode well for its long-term growth.



The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has gained 42.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 23.9%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, Ooma, Inc. OOMA, and Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



InterDigital pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 536%, on average.



Ooma pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 55.2%, on average.



Qualcomm pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.5%, on average.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.