Nokia's fourth-quarter revenue beat expectations

HELSINKI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Finnish telecom network equipment maker Nokia NOKIA.HE on Thursday reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue amid a strategy revamp from new CEO Pekka Lundmark.

Nokia said its October-December revenue fell 5% to 6.57 billion euros, beating a consensus figure of 6.42 billion, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Helsinki and Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; Editing by Tom Hogue)

