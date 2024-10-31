Nokia’s Executive Receives Stock Compensation

News & Insights

October 31, 2024 — 01:02 pm EDT

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation has reported a transaction involving the receipt of stock compensation by Louise Fisk, a senior executive in the company. This development highlights Nokia’s ongoing commitment to rewarding its leadership while maintaining its position as a leader in technology and innovation. Investors might view such transactions as a reflection of the company’s confidence in its strategic direction and future growth.

