Nokia’s Bold Share Buyback Strategy Unfolds

Nokia Corporation has repurchased over 1.4 million of its own shares, spending approximately EUR 6 million as part of its ongoing share buyback program, aimed at returning up to EUR 600 million to shareholders by the end of 2024. This strategic move reflects Nokia’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value, while maintaining a substantial treasury stock of over 184 million shares. Investors are keenly watching how this buyback aligns with Nokia’s broader financial strategy and market performance.

