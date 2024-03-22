News & Insights

Nokian Tyres temporarily lays off 350 employees due to strike in Finland

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

March 22, 2024 — 07:44 am EDT

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, March 22 (Reuters) - Finnish tire maker Nokian Tyres TYRES.HE said on Friday it would temporarily lay off 350 employees at its car tire factory in Nokia for 90 days due to political strikes in the Nordic country.

Finland's industrial, logistics and electrical workers said on Wednesday they would extend an ongoing two-week strikes by one week in protest against planned government labour reforms and welfare cuts.

Nokian Tyres said in a statement inventories were filling up as the strikes, which affect ports and transportation, have meant it cannot deliver to customers.

It will lay off the employees from March 26 to April 9.

"Nokian Tyres will adapt production at the Nokia passenger car tire factory in Finland for at least two weeks," the company said. "Production of heavy tires will continue in Nokia as normal."

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

