Nokian Tyres shares plunge to 13-year low on Russia worries

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Nokian Tyres TYRES.HE shares tumbled to a 13-year low on Wednesday as the Finnish tyre maker remained under pressure amid the Ukraine invasion and Western sanctions on Russia.

Nokian Tyres, which has 80% of its production in Russia, saw its shares hit the lowest level since April 2009, having fallen 55% in six days, since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It was down 15% to the bottom of the pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX at 0900 GMT.

The company withdrew on Tuesday its full-year guidance, claiming it could provide no further guidance amid significant uncertainty around Russia, its financial and payment system, as well as the rouble exchange rate, it said in a statement.

Danske Bank has downgraded the company from Buy to Hold.

Nokian Tyres said last week it was shifting production of some of its key product lines from Russia to Finland and the United States.

(Reporting by Joice Alves; Editing by Danilo Masoni)

