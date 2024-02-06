Nokian Tyres Q4 misses forecast, sees growth in 2024

Updates throughout with outlook, share price, CEO

HELSINKI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Finland's Nokian Tyres TYRES.HE said it expects significantly higher 2024 sales and earnings after it reported a smaller-than-expected fourth quarter operating profit on Tuesday.

It posted an October-December operating profit of 33.1 million euros ($35.53 million) versus a loss of 3.2 million a year earlier, but missed the 41.8 million profit expected by analysts in a company-provided poll.

Nokian said it expected revenue and operating profit wto imrove this year but did not provide detailed forecasts.

"Tire wholesale sales are expected to grow in 2024, and with our increasing capacity and competitive product range, we are ready to seize this opportunity," CEO Jukka Moisio said in a statement.

He added that 2023 tyre demand had been hit by inflation, low consumer confidence and dealers selling down inventories before buying new stock.

In a quest to overcome a fall in its business caused by the sale of its Russian plant, Nokian has been ramping up output in Finland and the United States, outsourcing production to China and building a new factory in Romania.

Nokian now expects significant growth in 2024 net sales from last year's 1.17 billion euros. The company in 2023 said it was aiming within five years to reach 2 billion euros in net sales with an operating margin of 15%.

It proposed a dividend of 0.55 euros per share in two instalments, unchanged from last year.

Nokian shares were up 0.3% to 8.28 euros by 1343 GMT.

The results stripped out the company's Russia operations which were completely let go in March 2023.

($1 = 0.9316 euros)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto; editing by Terje Solsvik and Jason Neely)

