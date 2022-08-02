Nokian Tyres Q2 swings to loss as Russia exit weighs

HELSINKI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Finland's Nokian Tyres TYRES.HE on Tuesday posted a surprise loss for the second-quarter as its exit from Russia weighed heavily on earnings.

The tyre maker's April-June operating result swung to a loss of 203 million euros ($207.6 million) from a year-ago profit of 81.8 million, missing the 33.1 million euro profit mean estimate in a company-provided poll.

($1 = 0.9780 euros)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)

