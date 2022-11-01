Nokian Tyres profit beats forecasts as price hikes offset rising costs

Adds details, background, share move

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Nokian Tyres' TYRES.HE third-quarter operating profit beat market expectations on Tuesday as it passed higher raw material costs on to selling prices.

The Finnish tyre maker's operating profit fell to 40.7 million euros ($40.5 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, compared with 89.1 million a year earlier. This beat analysts' average forecast of 26.6 million in a poll by Vara Research.

The earnings decline was driven by lower supply volumes and changed factory mix due to lower Russian production, it said.

Nokian, which used to make 80% of its passenger car tyres in Russia, said earlier on Tuesday it would invest 650 million euros to build a new tyre factory in Romania to replace some of the lost output from its divested Russian operations.

The company last Friday said it had agreed to sell the Russian business to oil producer Tatneft TATN.MM.

Nokian's segments operating profit was 54.9 million euros in the quarter, down 43% on the year but still above market expectations. This included a positive currency effect of around 17 million euros, the group said.

The Nokian shares were up by 2% after the earnings release at 1200 GMT, after rising around 5% following the investment news.

The group also confirmed its raised guidance from Oct. 28 for annual sales in line with or above last year's level.

($1 = 1.0060 euros)

(Reporting by Jagoda Darlak and Louise Breusch Rasmussen in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

